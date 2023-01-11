Parents says a man in lrt station exposed himself

"He left when he saw security thank heavens. And then some man decided to flash my young ladies."

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Social disorder in the Edmonton LRT stations continued Wednesday after a concerned parent said a man in a transit station exposed himself to her children.

"My 12 and 16 year olds taking the NAIT train were just chased off at Churchill Station with a sharp plastic object by some guy yelling incoherently at them," Lisa Fedriko said on social media.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Illusion
Illusion

A simple solution, don't take the LRT and then make a plan to move out of the big cities into a rural area. The only future that globalist-run big cities have is decay and decadence. If you extrapolate the general safety of the LRT system today compared to where it was 5 years ago then it is safe to say that in another 5 years, you will literally be risking your life to go near one of these stations. At what point should you just pull the plug and move somewhere that has populations that are rejecting the new world order agenda?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.