"He left when he saw security thank heavens. And then some man decided to flash my young ladies."
Under section 46 of the Criminal Code of Canada, every person who, in any place, for a sexual purpose, exposes his or her genital organs to a person who is under the age of 16 years is guilty of an indictable offence and is liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than two years and to a minimum punishment of imprisonment for a term of 90 days.
Or is guilty of an offence punishable by summary conviction and is liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than six months and to a minimum punishment of imprisonment for a term of 30 days.
"Adventures not over yet, then while taking the next train they were harassed by some grown man wanting my 16-year-old's phone number," Fedriko said.
The concerned parent said the man then tried to wedge himself between the daughters who were sitting on the train.
"He wasn't even deterred when she said she was in high school," Fedriko said.
"If anything it seemed to encourage him. Awesome. Wish I could tell them it'll never happen again. Instead, I told them sorry for the rough start to the day and reminded them of all our safety rules."
Fedriko told the Western Standard that her girls filed a police report at school.
"I know someone out there will say press the yellow operator alarm, but they need to understand that doing so could further enrage someone so obviously disturbed," Fedriko said.
"The fact that no one stepped in to defend children is disturbing, then again I can understand no one wants to be a second victim. This is why it's up to the city to take back their wild wild west transit system."
A simple solution, don't take the LRT and then make a plan to move out of the big cities into a rural area. The only future that globalist-run big cities have is decay and decadence. If you extrapolate the general safety of the LRT system today compared to where it was 5 years ago then it is safe to say that in another 5 years, you will literally be risking your life to go near one of these stations. At what point should you just pull the plug and move somewhere that has populations that are rejecting the new world order agenda?
