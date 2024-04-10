Edmonton police arrest two youths after string of vicious attacks at LRT stations

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has arrested two youths after a trio of vicious and unprovoked assaults at LRT stations last week.EPS said in a press release a 40-year-old man was sitting alone at the Muttart LRT station when he was approached by two unknown male youths on April 1 2024, at approximately 12:55 a.m."Moments later, without provocation, one of the youth produced a baton and struck the complainant in the head," reads the release. "The 40-year-old man reportedly attempted to run away, but the youths continued to violently assault him."Responding officers found the victim in the area of 84 Street and 101 Avenue. Paramedics were called and transported him to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.Not long after, at 2:25 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was waiting at the bottom of a staircase at Churchill LRT Station when she was also confronted by two unknown male youths. "The woman walked up the staircase at which time she was stopped by the youths who then reportedly kicked her down the stairs and fled the station," said EPS in its release. "Paramedics responded to the scene, but the woman did not require treatment for her injuries." Even while EPS investigators were at the scene of the second assault, they were approached by a 32-year-old man who had also been assaulted. "The man reported that two unknown male youths attempted to pick a fight with him and struck him with a baton before fleeing the scene," said EPS. "Luckily the man did not sustain any physical injuries.""Shortly before 3 a.m., investigating officers located two 14-year-old suspects responsible for the three assaults as they were loitering at the Churchill LRT Station."The two have been charged, with "one facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery, assault with a weapon (x2), possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and assault causing bodily harm," says the release. "The other 14-year-old suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and breach of conditions of a release order."Since both suspects are youths, their names are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).Anyone with any information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.