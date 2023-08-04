The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking residents to be on the lookout for a machete used in a violent attack.
The EPS said it has arrested and charged a 33-year-old male with attempted murder and four count of aggravated assault in connection with a violent machete assault on four individuals in a northeast Edmonton residence.
On Monday, around 4 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence near 118 Ave. and 38 St.
Upon arrival, police located two females and one male suffering from extensive, life-threatening injuries. Further investigation led officers to a second nearby residence where the attacks occurred.
While the officers were assessing and providing urgent care to the three victims prior to the arrival of EMS, another male victim with a serious stab wound was discovered in a nearby vehicle.
"While the machete assaults were not random, investigators believe they were unprovoked," The EPS said.
The suspect was soon identified and on Wednesday, police located and arrested Bobby-James Lavallee, 33, of Prince George, BC.
According to BC court documents, Lavallee has a long record, including being sentenced to one-year probation for a break and enter with intent to commit an offence; breaching a release order; time served for two separate counts of breaching a release order and; issued a one-year $500 recognizance after two allegations of causing fear of injury or damage.
Lavallee variously served a total of 33 days in custody on the counts prior to sentencing.
The machete used in the attacks has not been recovered and investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating it. The weapon is described as a Kukri (curved blade) style knife.
The weapon may be located at a residence or business near the crime scene. If the machete is found, it should not be touched and the finder(s) should immediately contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.
Why, he will be out on bail within days, and if ever convicted out in months, and given early parole. It's not like he will be punished like all of Canada's political prisoners.
A kukri is nothing like a machete; the two should not be confused. The kukri is a general purpose tool originated in Nepal and area to harvest crops, chop wood and general domestic chores. A machete is most commonly made from thinner steel, and is straight or slightly curved, unlike the recurve shape of a kukri. Both are primarily agricultural tools.
