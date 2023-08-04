EPS seeking the public’s assistance in locating the machete

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the machete, which has not yet been recovered. The weapon is described as a “Kukri” style knife.

 EPS File Photo of knife style

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking residents to be on the lookout for a machete used in a violent attack.

The EPS said it has arrested and charged a 33-year-old male with attempted murder and four count of aggravated assault in connection with a violent machete assault on four individuals in a northeast Edmonton residence.

Tags

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Why, he will be out on bail within days, and if ever convicted out in months, and given early parole. It's not like he will be punished like all of Canada's political prisoners.

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

A kukri is nothing like a machete; the two should not be confused. The kukri is a general purpose tool originated in Nepal and area to harvest crops, chop wood and general domestic chores. A machete is most commonly made from thinner steel, and is straight or slightly curved, unlike the recurve shape of a kukri. Both are primarily agricultural tools.

