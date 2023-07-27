A 60-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with two sexual assaults against homeless women and Edmonton Police Service (EPS) investigators are looking for additional victims.
On Thursday, the EPS also warned the public that the man has been released.
“We have reason to believe there may be additional victims,” the EPS stated on Thursday.
In January 2023, EPS West Branch initiated an investigation into sexual assaults against homeless women.
It was reported to police that a man was approaching women in and around emergency shelters, bringing them back to and confining them in his residence and sexually assaulting them.
Officers uncovered two incidents, one that reportedly took place in July 2015 and another in December 2022 and identified the suspect male as 60-year-old Donald Burnett.
In the interest of community safety, police warned several local emergency shelters that Burnett may have been targeting the women and on Wednesday, May 10, he was arrested and charged with sexual assault (x2) and forcible confinement (x2).
On Wednesday, July 19, Burnett was released with several conditions, including that he may not attend Hope Mission, Bissell Centre and the Christian Care Centre.
He may not allow any female person to be in his residence or motor vehicle other than his sureties and he must abide by a curfew between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
“Police believe Burnett may specifically be targeting vulnerable women and women experiencing homelessness and there may be additional complainants,” the EPS said.
Burnett may also go by the alias Don or Donald Davidson and is known to drive a silver 2008 Dodge Caravan.
Since Burnett’s arrest, officers have continued to actively canvas emergency shelters and their surrounding communities to encourage women to come forward.
Given his recent release and ongoing concerns for safety, investigators issued a media release on Thursday to warn the community and ask anyone who may have been assaulted by Burnett to come forward.
“We’ve heard from community members that Burnett often tells women not to come forward to police,” Staff Sergeant Harry Grewal with the EPS Sexual Assault Section said.
“We want to assure survivors we are committed to investigating these assaults — we want to hear from you and provide support in any way we can.”
Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Burnett is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.
(1) comment
Way to go Socialist Edm. Following the footsteps of your Supreme Commander and Chield, Trudope, on catch and release......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.