Edmonton homeless camp

Edmonton homeless camp.

 By Arthur C. Green

A 60-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with two sexual assaults against homeless women and Edmonton Police Service (EPS) investigators are looking for additional victims.

On Thursday, the EPS also warned the public that the man has been released.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

dale
dale

Way to go Socialist Edm. Following the footsteps of your Supreme Commander and Chield, Trudope, on catch and release......

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.