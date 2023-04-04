featured Edmonton police say armed and dangerous man at large after pharmacy robbery Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Apr 4, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police have identified the male suspect as 35-year-old Tyson Colford. EPS File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Heads up Edmonton, there's currently a man who's considered armed and dangerous at large in the city.On March 29, shortly before 2 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) received a report of an armed robbery at a pharmacy located in the area of 82 Street and 144 Avenue.A male armed with a firearm allegedly entered the location and demanded narcotics and cash from employees.Police identified the male suspect as 35-year-old Tyson Colford.He remains at large and police say he's not to be approached as he is considered armed and dangerous.“We want to ensure the public is made aware of Colford and for them to call 911 if he is seen,” said Det. Justin Collis of the EPS Robbery Section.Anyone with any information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed And Dangerous Edmonton Tyson Colford 780-423-4567 911 Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Smith gives CBC an ultimatum — retract and apologize by end of April or get sued Smith sets record straight, 'No Albertan will have to pay to see the doctor' WATCH: Edmonton cop flips man who tried to break his leg Minister says Sask to drop COVID-19 masking policies at healthcare facilities EXCLUSIVE: More cops are coming for Edmonton and Calgary
