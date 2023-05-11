Man who stabbed two people in Edmonton dies
Image By: Arthur C. Green

The male suspect in the homicides of a mother and child in southeast Edmonton last week has died.

On Wednesday, the suspect in the homicides of the 35-year-old woman and the 11-year-old child outside of Crawford Plains school last week died in hospital. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

people who got stabbed

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

"Muorater Arkangelo Mashar"...

...certainly sounds like an 'old stock White Canadian' name, eh Justin(e) True-dolt?

"Diversity is our strength."

TUCK FRUDEAU!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.