The male suspect in the homicides of a mother and child in southeast Edmonton last week has died.
On Wednesday, the suspect in the homicides of the 35-year-old woman and the 11-year-old child outside of Crawford Plains school last week died in hospital. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Investigators said they have determined that the 33-year-old male is the sole person responsible for the deaths of the mother and child.
"As the suspect was incapacitated in hospital and has now passed away, charges cannot be laid, and the suspect will not be named," the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) stated.
"Homicide Section continues to investigate."
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) also continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
"According to sources, Muorater Arkangelo Mashar is the suspect who was shot by Edmonton police officers last Friday following an attack on Carol Ann Robillard, 35, and her 11-year-old child, Sara Miller, who had recently started using the first name Jayden," CBC News reported.
On Friday, at approximately 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint outside of Crawford Plains School (42 Street and 12 Avenue). It was reported to police that an unknown male attacked and stabbed two people before fleeing the area on foot.
Upon arrival after the stabbing occured, responding officers located a deceased 35-year-old woman and an injured 11-year-old child. Officers immediately commenced life-saving efforts on the child, who was then transported to the hospital by EMS. The child succumbed to their injuries.
A male matching the description of the suspect was located a short time later by two other responding officers in the area of 46 Street and 12 Avenue. An altercation took place and both officers subsequently discharged their firearms, striking the suspect.
On Monday and Tuesday, the Edmonton Medical Examiner completed autopsies on the 35-year-old woman and the 11-year-old child and determined both died of multiple sharp force injuries and the manner of death is homicide.
The names of the mother and child are being withheld at this time to protect the identity of other children related to the deceased, the EPS said.
However, CBC News released this information to the public in a story.
CBC News also reported on the attacker.
"Multiple sources have told CBC that 33-year-old Mashar is the the suspect in the double homicide. He was living less than 400 metres away from Crawford Plains School," CBC News reported.
According to CBC News, a combination of court and parole records reveal that Mashar has a long history of charges and convictions for violent attacks dating back nearly 14 years, with victims in both Alberta and Manitoba.
"He's been in and out of prison and jail many times, and has been convicted of assaulting both people in the community and a fellow inmate," CBC News said.
"The earliest offences on Mashar's record are three different robberies in Edmonton on Dec. 4, 2009, for which he was sentenced to four years in prison."
According to parole documents, Mashar's parole term for that offence expired with no issues, but he was arrested for another violent crime in Manitoba in 2014.
"On June 7, 2014, Mashar and another person were sitting on a bench at a bus stop. They got involved in a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical fight, parole documents say," CBC News said.
"You were armed with a knife and stabbed your victim once in the upper back. You then fled on foot. Your victim's injuries included a punctured aorta and a laceration to his spinal cord," the documents read.
According to CBC News, he was also sentenced to nearly four years in prison in 2015.
"A psychiatrist who assessed Mashar in October 2014 found him fit to stand trial, but noted that he'd been diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder," CBC News reported.
CBC News said parole officials said that while in prison, Mashar displayed "problematic behaviour," including an assault on a correctional officer and two assaults on inmates.
"You are noted to be unpredictable and are somewhat paranoid and are manipulative with staff," a 2018 parole decision reads.
Mashar was released on parole on Jan. 26, 2018.
"Mashar's parole was revoked and he was taken back into custody in April 2018 after he tested positive for methamphetamine," CBC News reported.
The next available record reveals that he was back in Alberta in the fall of 2020, CBC News added.
"Court records show a conviction for a Sept. 3, 2020, assault on a person in Edmonton. Mashar also has three convictions for assault with a weapon, after attacking three different people with bear spray on Nov. 7, 2020," CBC News reported.
"Mashar was sentenced for all four 2020 assaults in February 2021."
Most of those charges were later withdrawn, but he was convicted of shoplifting from a 7-Eleven and failing to comply with a condition of his release.
"The most recent charge on Mashar's record with the courts is assault with a weapon, for having allegedly assaulted a person with a scooter on April 14. He was released on bail three days later," CBC News reported.
"The Crown prosecutor in that case stayed the scooter assault charge on May 3. In an email Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Crown's office said the matter no longer met the standard for prosecution."
(1) comment
"Muorater Arkangelo Mashar"...
...certainly sounds like an 'old stock White Canadian' name, eh Justin(e) True-dolt?
"Diversity is our strength."
TUCK FRUDEAU!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.