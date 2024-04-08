Edmonton police seize weapons sold at downtown smoke shop

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has seized more than 100 weapons that were being sold out of a downtown smoke shop."In November of 2023, concerns over rising violence led authorities to launch an inquiry into the illicit sale of weapons at the 5 Star Gift and Smoke Shop situated at 105 Street and 107 Ave.," said EPS in a news release. "Reports of community unrest and the sale of prohibited weapons prompted the investigation."EPS executed a search warrant on April 4, 2024, resulting in the confiscation of an array of dangerous items, including:10 sword canesMore than 100 large canisters of bear sprayMore than 20 canisters of small handheld bear sprayApproximately five flashlight-style tasers/cattle prodsOver 30 butterfly knivesMore than 20 pairs of brass knucklesIllicit tobaccoA controlled substance, suspected to be khat, intended for traffickingAdditionally, the shop was found to be selling drug paraphernalia for both personal consumption and trafficking.The store owner, Amanual Dessie, aged 41, faces multiple charges including trafficking prohibited weapons (x7), possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, possession of a controlled substance for trafficking, and the sale of illicit tobacco.“The availability of these types of weapons contributes significantly to the violence and disorder we’re seeing on the streets in parts of our inner city,” said Staff Sergeant Michael Keef of EPS' Downtown Branch, adding law enforcement is committed to investigate businesses engaging in the illegal sale of weapons.EPS is asking any Individuals with pertinent information regarding the unlawful sale of weapons to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.