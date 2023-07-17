Hydrogen

The project by Air Products involves building a major new hydrogen production and liquefaction complex that would make Edmonton a hub for western North America in the hydrogen economy and deliver substantial economic benefits to the region.

Alberta’s hydrogen dream is about to get a little bluer — pun intended (more later) — after the city’s international airport announced plans to open the province’s first commercial filling station for fuel cell electric cars (FCEVs).

Late last week, YEG signed deals with Toyota Canada to supply the vehicles, which is part of the Edmonton Region Hydrogen Hub, to host the province’s first fleet of hydrogen-powered zero emission vehicles. It will take delivery of 100 Toyota Mirai, which will operate alongside hydrogen powered buses, snow plows and even heavy-duty armoured transport vehicles.

