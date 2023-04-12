Heidelberg Materials Edmonton
Image courtesy of Heidelberg Materials

German-based Heidelberg Materials announced a memorandum of understanding with the federal government to build a $1.4-billion carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) facility at its west Edmonton plant that it says will be the first of its kind in the world.

Heidelberg’s Edmonton cement plant

The facility will capture about one-million tonnes of CO2 annually when it comes into operation in 2026. Although Alberta has CCUS facilities associated with oil and gas, this will be the first of its kind with respect to cement production, the company said in a release.

Francois-Philippe Champagne

Tags

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.