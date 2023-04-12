German-based Heidelberg Materials announced a memorandum of understanding with the federal government to build a $1.4-billion carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) facility at its west Edmonton plant that it says will be the first of its kind in the world.
The facility will capture about one-million tonnes of CO2 annually when it comes into operation in 2026. Although Alberta has CCUS facilities associated with oil and gas, this will be the first of its kind with respect to cement production, the company said in a release.
It's already building a similar facility in Brevik, Norway it touts as the first industrial scale CCUS cement plant in the world, capturing about half of the plant’s emissions, but the Edmonton plant will be the first “carbon neutral” facility of its kind, capturing about 95% of emissions.
“Our Edmonton CCUS project as the world’s first carbon neutral cement plant is another milestone in Heidelberg Materials’ ambitious drive to lead the industry to net zero, and we are excited to begin realizing this as soon as possible,” said Chris Ward, Heidelberg’s North American CEO.
“We are very fortunate to partner with the Government of Canada in this endeavour and we look forward to continued collaboration as we move forward with this exciting project.”
Heidelberg Materials is one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of cement, aggregates and ready-mixed concrete in more than 50 countries with 51,000 employees at 3,000 locations.
The federal contributions were not disclosed. Under the terms of the MOU the company will negotiate for a portion of the project costs through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund Net Zero Accelerator initiative. It previously received a $1.4 million grant from Emissions Reduction Alberta and has so far spent $25 million on engineering and design.
In its 2023 budget, the federal government extended CCUS investment tax credits to cement and concrete plants, in addition to fertilizer.
The Edmonton facility will use an amine scrubbing process to remove CO2 from its smokestacks and store it in an underground hub to be operated by Calgary-based Enbridge Inc.
“There is a growing urgency for rapid decarbonization in high-emitting sectors, including the cement and concrete industry, and by working hand in hand with the industry, we can support the adoption of innovative technologies that will contribute to lower emissions and increased competitiveness,” Canadian Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement.
Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston.
