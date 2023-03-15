EPS Chief Dale McFee

EPS Chief Dale McFee.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says transit crime in the city has risen substantially as it deals with a meth crisis.

However, it's working on a plan to help the people who are committing these crimes while protecting residents who use the system.

crime stats from EPS

Edmonton dispatched calls for service LRT/Transit Centres.
CPS crimes stats #2

Edmonton dispatched calls for service LRT/Transit Centres event groups.
EPS crime stats 3

Edmonton’s average crime severity citywide and at LRT/Transit stations.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(3) comments

guest399
guest399

The horror story of the LRT never ends. When will they finally shut off that stupid thing and replace it with buses?

Aubrey Hogan
Aubrey Hogan

Has anyone ever provided a rationale for deleting the no loitering bylaw?

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

but but but in 2021-2022 there was a plandemic going on and the cabal minions told us they were making us safe.....what happened?

