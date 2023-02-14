A first-year student studying business management at Concordia University of Edmonton (CUE) filed a human rights case against the institution after she was kicked out for not following vaccination rules.
"Members of the CUE community who cannot establish they've had two doses of an approved vaccine or who have not received an exemption based on a valid medical or other human rights-based accommodation before Oct. 25, 2021, will not be permitted on campus. Students will be unable to enroll in courses or complete their studies at CUE," CUE policy states.
Alexa Posa was one student at CUE who refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
"I got kicked out in September of 2021. I was a first-year student at Concordia University and got to attend school for a total of two weeks before getting kicked out due to being vaccine non-compliant, as they call it," Posa said.
"Based on the research I’ve done, I was not comfortable putting this experimental technology in my body. I’m also a healthy young adult and have a very rare chance of dying from COVID-19 I tried to apply for online classes, and the school wouldn’t even let me do that, which proves it was never about health and safety."
Posa said the university did offer students a chance to write and send in religious or medical exemptions.
"However, other universities in Alberta gave students months to prepare, get feedback and send their exemptions. Concordia gave us two days," Posa said.
"If we didn’t send it within those two days, we would not get our tuition money of about $5,000 back. I sent an exemption in, and they waited till the very last minute to tell me it was declined, giving me no time to send in another."
Posa didn't lose her tuition money because she didn't pay it as she was only a couple of weeks into classes. However, she filed a human rights complaint.
"I never paid my tuition so I luckily got to keep my money, but if I paid it they would have taken it," Posa said.
"But even when I sent my religious exemption and they declined it and I tried asking why it was declined and what more information I needed to add and my questions all got ignored and I just got an email back of a video from the president of Concordia saying all students must be vaccinated."
Posa now awaits a decision on the human rights complaint she filed.
"Technically, unvaccinated students can go back now, but there’s no way I wanna give them my money after they did this to me," Posa said.
"I wrote the human rights complaint because they held me back a whole year of my life."
