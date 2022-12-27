Edmonton woman dies on Christmas Day after being hit by vehicle Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Dec 27, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The driver of the vehicle reported the collision and is cooperating with police. Western Standard Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) is investigating a fatal collision that left a pedestrian dead on Christmas Day.On Sunday night, around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the report of a female pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on 95 Avenue west of 170 Street in Edmonton.When police arrived, EMS were on scene and in the process of transporting the female to hospital. Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital a short time later.The driver of the vehicle reported the collision and is cooperating with police. MCIS is leading the investigation.Anyone who may have seen a lone female pedestrian in the area prior to the collision or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Edmonton Police Service 780-423-4567 Christmas Day Edmonton Metropolitan Region Edmonton Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular KRAYDEN: The most awkward, embarrassing and just plain stupid moments of Justin Trudeau in 2022 STRANDED: Sunwing cancellations leave scores of Canadians sleeping on the floor In Mexico Air Canada and WestJet announce they will implement “goodwill refund policy” for historical cancellations SLOBODIAN: Dark clouds lifting and shifting SIMS: Albertans will pay an extra $847 in 2023 carbon taxes thanks to federal hike, and higher income taxes
