woman dies on xmas day after being hit by car

The driver of the vehicle reported the collision and is cooperating with police. 

Edmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) is investigating a fatal collision that left a pedestrian dead on Christmas Day.

On Sunday night, around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the report of a female pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on 95 Avenue west of 170 Street in Edmonton.

