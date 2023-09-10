Edmonton Elks
Image courtesy of Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

A come-from-behind 25-23 victory over Calgary gave the Edmonton Elks their second straight home victory following 22 consecutive home losses. 

Rookie placekicker Dean Faithfull‘s 42-yard field goal lifted the Elks to a dramatic 25-23 comeback win at Commonwealth Stadium. After the game, the global kicker told TSN “I train myself for these situations.”

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

free the west
free the west

Let me rephrase that for you. Eskimos beat Stamps, second home win.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.