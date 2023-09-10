A come-from-behind 25-23 victory over Calgary gave the Edmonton Elks their second straight home victory following 22 consecutive home losses.
Rookie placekicker Dean Faithfull‘s 42-yard field goal lifted the Elks to a dramatic 25-23 comeback win at Commonwealth Stadium. After the game, the global kicker told TSN “I train myself for these situations.”
Tre Ford made his fourth straight start at quarterback for Edmonton, going 14-for-22 in passing for 173 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also ran eight times for 82 yards and a touchdown. Stampeders’ quarterback Jake Maier was 21-29 for 210 yards and two touchdowns.
Kevin Brown gave the hometown fans something to cheer about early on. He ran 58 yards on three straight handoffs, opening the scoring 4:48 into the game. Faithfull’s convert was successful.
The Stamps answered with a 37-yard field goal from Rene Paredes at 12:16. Later, Maier finished a six-play, 50-yard drive with a three-yard pass to running back William Langlais at the 8:40 mark. Paredes’ convert put the Stamps on top 9-7.
Stamp Cameron Judge knocked Ford to the turf with 1:28 left in the half. Ford walked slowly off the field with 1:28 left on the clock, and the Elks punted on third down.
Calgary answered as Maier put together an eight-play, 65-yard drive capped off by a ten-yard pass to Reggie Begelton with five seconds left in the half. Paredes’ convert gave the Stamps a 17-7 halftime lead.
Early in the third quarter, Brad Muhammad picked Ford off for the former’s first interception of the season despite starting at the Elks’ 26-yard line. Maier couldn’t find the end zone, but a 25-yard field goal by Paredes made it 20-7.
Tre Roberson intercepted Ford at 9:10, leading to a Paredes 29-yard field goal at the 12:57 mark.
Aided by a pass interference call on Calgary’s Nick Taylor helped an Edmonton drive late in the quarter. Backup Taylor Cornelius ran the ball in from the one-yard line early in the fourth quarter, but a two-point convert left the Stamps ahead 23-13.
Ford led a four-play, 78-yard drive that included a 33-yard pass to Eugene Lewis then a 32-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Mitchell. Faithfull missed the extra point, leaving the score 23-19 for the Stamps.
Later, a scrambling Ford found Lewis for a 25-yard pass, then got more yards thanks to a roughing the passer call on Stamps linebacker Micah Awe. Faithfull’s 40-yard field goal put the Elks one point behind with 4:58 remaining.
Ford made a 24-yard run on third-and-one with two-and-a-half minutes remaining, getting the ball to the Stamps’ 53-yard line. However, Brown failed on a third-and-two attempt with 1:31 to play, giving Calgary the ball at their own 46-yard line.
Maier and the Stamps went two-and-out, and the Elks got the ball back at their own 27 with 36 seconds left on the clock. A pass interference call against Calgary extended the Edmonton drive to the Calgary 50 with 14 seconds left in the game. A 15-yard pass to Lewis set up Faithfull for the game-winning field goal.
After the game, Ford told TSN he’d take the win despite two interceptions.
“I thought second half, we stayed away from a long of second-and-longs. I thought we did a lot more throwing on first down,” Ford explained.
“Shoot, I felt like a terrible person. I let my team down early on. But it was just nice to lead them back to this [win]. And I mean big shots to the defence–they did a stellar job.”
Brown had 15 carries for 143 yards and a TD for Edmonton. Eugene Lewis led the Elks in receptions with five catches for 89 yards. “We just had to keep grinding through,” Lewis said after the game.
Ka’Deem Carey had 77 yards on 14 carries for Calgary, while Marken Michel led with 62 receiving yards on five catches.
The Elks face the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina Fri. Sept. 15, while the Stamps have a bye week before hosting the Montreal Alouettes Sat. Sept. 23.
(1) comment
Let me rephrase that for you. Eskimos beat Stamps, second home win.
