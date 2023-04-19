Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said people need to understand "safe supply" drugs being handed out on the streets of Vancouver are being diverted.
"Albertans have had enough of the activist work," Ellis said during a Tuesday press conference.
Ellis then mentioned Vancouver and the "failed policies" which contribute to social disorder.
The rebuilding of encampments continues on Hastings Street. pic.twitter.com/DsWe29vFdv— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 9, 2023
"Within that several block radius [is] about 15 to 20 supervised consumption sites that have a so-called safe supply," Ellis said.
Ellis said he's still waiting for reporters to write on the safe supply committee that had addictions experts from right across the world.
"Really good testimony to say that safe supply is not a real thing and that we call it so-called safe supply," Ellis said.
"What people need to understand is those drugs that are being handed out over the streets of Vancouver are being diverted."
Ellis said the drug being diverted is called hydromorphone. Hydromorphone, also known as dihydromorphinone, and sold under the brand name Dilaudid among others, is an opioid used to treat moderate to severe pain.
"Hydromorphone is a drug that is handed out to the addict," Ellis said.
"Fentanyl, the good stuff, is not hydromorphone. They take that drug and then they will go and sell it to the drug dealers," Ellis said.
April 7, 2023
Ellis said the drug dealer will pay whatever the going rate is at that particular time, then the dealer goes to high schools, junior highs and to post-secondary schools and sells it to kids
"Then, when the kid goes wow hydromorphone was really good, then the drug dealer says, well, I got something better for you and the entire cycle continues and new addicts are being created. That's not my opinion, that's what came out of the safe supply committee that was actually testimony from one of the doctors who is in the east side of Vancouver," Ellis said.
"Policies have been tried and tested and have completely failed all up and down the west coast of North America."
The tents have returned on Hastings Street. pic.twitter.com/4n2l1IAsaG— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 9, 2023
The committee on safe supply in BC began holding public hearings in May 2022 and committee members continue to hear from organizations and individuals, including government representatives, public health officials, experts, people with lived and living experience, and other stakeholders.
The committee said it considered all input received as it prepared its report.
“This overdose crisis has been tragic for so many individuals, families, and frontline workers in British Columbia,” said Niki Sharma, committee chair.
“This committee wants to ensure all British Columbians have an opportunity to share their perspectives on the response to this crisis. Their input will be critical to forming our recommendations to government.”
Shirley Bond, deputy chair, said: “Recognizing the urgency of the overdose crisis, the committee began its work immediately in order to better understand the complex issues that have led to the current situation in our province."
"Many key organizations and individuals have already provided valuable information, but we also want to ensure that British Columbians across the province have an opportunity to participate in this process and provide us with their input," Bond said.
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Poilievre says Liberal's 'safe supply' money should be put into treatment, rehab
Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre told the Western Standard in an exclusive interview he believes the Liberal's “safe supply” of drugs in Canada is not safe.
In 2020, Health Canada began funding safer supply pilot projects which use prescribed medications as an alternative to the toxic illegal drug supply to help reduce the risk of overdose.
“The theory is if the government gets people powerful products, it can guarantee they will be free of contaminants that cause sudden overdose or death,” Poilievre said.
“But in practice, what happens is these drugs get people high for a while, and then they're not strong enough. So then the criminal sells the drugs to kids. In order to profit to buy fentanyl, and other more powerful drugs. Those kids get hooked on the government-funded supply. They then graduate to more dangerous drugs.”
The project of “safe supply” was announced in July 2019 at the cost of $76.2 million when the feds claimed key lifesaving measures protect people from an illegal drug supply that contains toxic fentanyl, and addressed the growing methamphetamine use.
Poilievre said since the policy of providing taxpayer-funded drugs was introduced, BC has seen a 300% increase in overdose deaths.
“So it hasn't worked. What we need is to take that same money and put it into treatment and rehabilitation,” Poilievre said.
The UCP government appears to be considering the potential development of a Compassionate Intervention Act in the province to help people struggling with addiction.
In his mandate letter, Alberta Minister of Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken was tasked by the premier with bringing forward recommendations to improve interventions for Albertans with addictions who may be a danger to themselves or others.
There are currently more than 2,750 people with no permanent home and more than 1,250 people are sleeping outside or in shelters on any given night in Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/2Szz8MQVqA— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 13, 2023
"As part of those efforts, department officials within Alberta Mental Health and Addiction explored a variety of options, including the potential development of a Compassionate Intervention Act," Colin Aitchison, senior press secretary for Health and Addiction told the Western Standard Tuesday.
In April as the weather got warmer, so did the abundance of tents and makeshift shelters around the streets of Edmonton as homeless and drug addicts continue to live outside of the rules of society.
Aitchison said as of now, no decisions have been made by the UCP government.
"We will continue to build out a full continuum of care, including prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery," Aitchison said.
"Where all Albertans who are struggling with addiction can be compassionately supported in their pursuit of recovery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.