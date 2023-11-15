Ellis says daylight shooting by teenagers at Calgary mall disturbing

Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis called the shooting carried out by two young brothers at a Calgary mall unacceptable. “The fact that we have young people — 14 and 18-year-olds — that should be concerning to us as Albertans, as a society, as Canadians,” said Ellis at a Wednesday press conference. The Calgary Police Service (CPS) charged two brothers after a shooting in Marlborough Park on Monday, leaving one man dead and two others injured.READ MORE: Two Calgary brothers, one 14, charged for broad daylight shooting at Calgary mallA 14-year-old Calgary resident has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. His 18-year-old brother has been charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder. They will appear in court on Thursday.Ellis questioned why this happened. When it comes to determining the motive, he said people’s answers are as good as his. As a former CPS officer, he said part of the paradigm shift the Alberta government is doing “is we are not an arm of the state.” Rather, he said policing should be about being an extension of the community. This involves officers being in the community and part of it. People need to know police are around to help if they need assistance. With the CPS, he said it has community liaison officers with every diverse group to ensure community members understand police across Alberta are there to help. He added they will not harm them. In regards to the investigation, Ellis said it is “absolutely horrific that there was a shooting.” “It’s horrific that there’s two young people involved,” he said. “This is the sort of stuff that is unacceptable in our province, and I just know that we’re going to do whatever it takes to keep all Albertans safe.”