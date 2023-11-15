Alberta

Ellis says daylight shooting by teenagers at Calgary mall disturbing

Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis joined partners to announce a new crime-fighting unit in southern Alberta.
Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis joined partners to announce a new crime-fighting unit in southern Alberta. Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Police Service
Death
Shooting
Mike Ellis
Alberta Government
Community
Policing
Young People
Marlborough Park
Community Liasion Officers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news