Alberta NDP’s released its plan to address social disorder in Alberta’s major cities on Sunday.
However, Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley did not attend.
The Western Standard would have liked to ask the NDP about Notley's absence but the NDP doesn't talk with us.
“Rachel Notley and the NDP have zero credibility when it comes to tackling crime and keeping Albertans safe," Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said on Sunday.
“For years, the NDP have been advocating to defund the police, insulting law enforcement with hateful comments, and championing extreme leftist policies that would flood our streets with taxpayer-funded drugs. This is what the NDP truly supports."
The Alberta NDP said they would bring in a multi-prong focus on social disorder.
“We’re dealing with Albertans who are broken, people who are sick, people who are desperate, and sometimes people who are a danger to themselves or others,” said NDP Calgary-Bhullar-McCall MLA Irfan Sabir.
“Integrated policing, including police on transit, is the best way to respond to these issues because policing alone will not solve this problem. We need social support, we need housing, we need addiction and mental-health supports.”
Ellis said the NDP is late on this issue.
"They rushed out a half-baked announcement that Notley didn’t even bother attending. At their core, the NDP do not believe in this issue," Ellis said.
“Albertans simply can’t trust Notley and the NDP to do the hard work of tackling crime, drugs, and disorder in our communities. And they can’t trust they won’t make the situation worse by implementing policies they do support such as taxpayer-funded drugs (so-called “safe supply”), supervised consumption sites, and decriminalization."
Ellis said the UCP is working with law enforcement to make Alberta communities safer.
"We have launched task forces in our major cities to address social issues through a coordinated response between the province, municipalities, and local partners," Ellis said.
"We are holding the federal Liberal-NDP Alliance accountable for its soft-on-crime policies that have led to a lack of public confidence in Canada’s justice system, including on bail reform. All this good work would be at risk under the NDP."
Ellis said the UCP has a real plan that it is following through on.
"The NDP are promising whatever they think will get them elected, but they have no desire to deliver," Ellis said.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
