Gas stove

 

 Courtesy Kim Brunhuber/CBC

Even as Ottawa takes steps to curb Alberta’s natural gas industry, Calgary-based Enbridge is doubling down on gas distribution south of the border in a multi-billion blockbuster deal.

Canada’s largest oil pipeline operator on Tuesday snapped up three US-based utility companies operating in five states, Ohio, North Carolina, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho for a combined US$14 billion in cash and assumed debt.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

