The Edmonton Police Service made several arrests pertaining to an armed robbery that occurred at a south Edmonton Cash Canada store.
On January 10, shortly after at 6 p.m., four suspects wearing masks, gloves and carrying bags reportedly entered Cash Canada, located at 9203 34 Ave.
Three customers and three employees were present at the time.
It was reported one suspect, armed with a handgun, demanded everyone lay on the ground. As two store clerks tried running to the back employee area of the store, the gunman fired at them.
The employees were not hit and were able to flee. The third employee and three patrons were unable to flee, but not harmed. The suspects then smashed a glass display case containing jewelry, grabbed as much as they could, then ran out the front doors.
On Wednesday, and Friday police arrested and charged four people in relation to this incident. Dean Carlton, 31, Nicole Lussier, 31, Waylon Tourangeau, 37, and Courtney Lemke, 35, have all been charged with numerous offenses, including robbery with a prohibited/restricted firearm, discharge of a firearm, and unlawful confinement.
Police continue to investigate whether these suspects are connected to other armed robberies and seek information on the whereabouts of outstanding stolen jewelry.

