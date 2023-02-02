Edmonton gunman

Edmonton gunman

 Courtesy EPS

The Edmonton Police Service made several arrests pertaining to an armed robbery that occurred at a south Edmonton Cash Canada store.

On January 10, shortly after at 6 p.m., four suspects wearing masks, gloves and carrying bags reportedly entered Cash Canada, located at 9203 34 Ave.

Edmonton robbery

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

They should be out again by the end of the day. Only those who embarrass Trudeau or AHS have to do time.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.