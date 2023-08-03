EPS investigating alleged gunshots in downtown Edmonton Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Aug 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Eps officers checked under cars, through the grass and spoke to people walking on the street in the area. Photo By: Arthur C. Green Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) used a metal detector to search for shell casings in downtown Edmonton on Thursday after it received a report of gunshots. Cops searched the area, it is unclear if anything was found. Photo By: Arthur C. Green Around 10:30 a.m., police closed off a section of 96 St. and 107 Ave. and combed the area to look for evidence.Eps officers checked under cars, through the grass and spoke to people walking on the street in the area."Alleged shots were heard," the EPS told the Western Standard in an email.The EPS could not confirm if anyone or anything was struck at this point.The investigation continues. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Freeland can't explain chauffeur’s expenses, as she only uses public transit Singh challenges Bank of Canada inflation report, found no profiteering Calgary lawyer expects flood of lawsuits after judge throws out Hinshaw's orders Sophie Trudeau evaded conflict of interest act disclosures CTF says Canada has $487 billion in debt interest charges before feds balance the budget
