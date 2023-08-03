Gunshots reported in downtown Edmonton

Eps officers checked under cars, through the grass and spoke to people walking on the street in the area.

 Photo By: Arthur C. Green

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) used a metal detector to search for shell casings in downtown Edmonton on Thursday after it received a report of gunshots.

EPS officer on ground looking for evidence

Cops searched the area, it is unclear if anything was found.

Around 10:30 a.m., police closed off a section of 96 St. and 107 Ave. and combed the area to look for evidence.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

