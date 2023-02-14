featured EPS investigating suspicious death of five week old infant Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Feb 14, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy CBC By Dave Naylor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A five-week-old infant is dead and homicide detectives are now handling the investigation.On Sunday, Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Child Protection Section members commenced an investigation into a five-week-old infant who was brought into the Stollery Children’s Hospital by EMS.The infant was in medical distress and was immediately admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.On Wednesday, the infant died, and homicide detectives took over the investigation.The Edmonton medical examiner conducted an autopsy Thursday.The cause and manner of death are pending further tests.Anyone with information regarding this suspicious death is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Victoria man ordered to take down ‘F Trudeau’ flag during citizenship ceremony Two more trains derail weeks after Ohio chemical spill MOHAMED: Exorbitant union demands a window into what a Notley Alberta would be like Residents report animals dying after toxic chemical spill in Ohio German political party wants U.S. troops kicked out over allededly blowing up Nord Stream pipeline
