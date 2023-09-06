Man on bike with handgun robbing stores in Edmonton

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build (6 ft tall, 165 lbs), and has a tattoo on his left forearm.

 EPS File Photo

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person believed responsible for two separate robberies.

On August 5 shortly before 5 p.m., a male suspect entered the Petland store in the area of 119 St. and 104 Ave.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.