EPS looking for man with handgun on bike for two separate robberies in Edmonton Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Sep 6, 2023 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build (6 ft tall, 165 lbs), and has a tattoo on his left forearm. EPS File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person believed responsible for two separate robberies.On August 5 shortly before 5 p.m., a male suspect entered the Petland store in the area of 119 St. and 104 Ave."After being in the store for a few minutes, the suspect went up to the cashier, displayed a firearm, and demanded money," the EPS said on Wednesday."The cashier complied before the suspect fled west from the store on a bike."Then shortly after 6 p.m. on the same day, the same man on the bike was believed to have entered Sobey’s liquor, located in the area of 114 Ave. and 106 St. "While in the store, the suspect selected a product before going to the cashier," the EPS said."He then pointed a handgun and told her she was being robbed. The suspect grabbed some cash and fled the store on a bicycle."The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build (6 ft. tall, 165 lbs.), and has a tattoo on his left forearm.Anyone who has information about these robberies, or the suspect believed responsible is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eps Wanted Yeg Edmonton Man On Bike Robbing Store Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Projections show Conservatives forming majority government with 179 seats Barber, Lich wrap up first day in court Notley blames climate change for wildfires, despite arrest of suspected arsonist SLOBODIAN: Not enough soldiers to stand on guard for thee or anybody else Bank of Canada interest rate announcement as food inflation rises up to 18%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.