EPS says death of five-month-old baby girl a homicide

Arthur C. Green

Mar 17, 2023

The infant was declared deceased on Saturday, March 11.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Section is investigating the death of an infant.

On March 7, a five-month-old baby girl was admitted to the Stollery Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On March 8, the EPS Child Protection Section initiated an investigation into the injuries.

The infant passed away on Saturday, March 11.

On Thursday, March 16, the Edmonton Medical Examiner completed an autopsy and determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

"The manner of death is homicide," the EPS said.

EPS Homicide detectives are working together with EPS Child Protection Section in this investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

Tags: Homicide, Edmonton, Edmonton Police Service, Stollery Hospital

Arthur C. Green

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
