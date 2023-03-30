The famous phase "Deadmonton" is now being challenged by a new name, "Pornmonton."
After a defiant sex duo was removed for steaming up an LRT train, the City of Edmonton failed to inform the police, the Western Standard learned.
On March 13, users on the Edmonton LRT had to endure an apparent steamy act under a blanket.
"I checked in our system and with our branch watch commander and was unable to locate a police call for service related to this," Edmonton Police Service spokeswoman Carolin Maran told the Western Standard.
"You will need to speak with ETS about their policy and procedures regarding reporting to police."
"I spotted this happening on the train downtown," the witness said.
In the video, a completely naked woman stands before wrapping herself in a blanket and making a makeshift tent over her partner.
The man from the video claims the naked woman in the video was getting him to put concealer on her legs to cover up blemishes.
"Rub it all over," the woman in the video said.
However, there is a lot of movement under the blanket and at one point the woman puts her hand on the train window like in a scene from Titanic to gain leverage.
Also during the steamy moment, the blanket comes off and the woman stands fully nude in front of passengers as she smiles and retreats back under the blanket.
"Peace officers caught them at Churchill Station and pulled them off the train," the witness said.
"I hate seeing the state of our city and being uncomfortable taking Edmonton transit."
A source from the EPS told the Western Standard, their media relations division reached out to the city to check about the sex happening on the LRT in the video posted on Tuesday.
"They have not responded, but there is nothing on our system that would lead us to believe they reported it. Transit peace officers may have just asked them to leave, not sure how they report or deal with things over there," the source said.
The Western Standard reached out to the ETS for comment, but so far hasn't heard back.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
