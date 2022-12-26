Police jacket, back

On Jan. 2, 2019, around 1 p.m. Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers responded to a residence for a spousal assault complaint. The woman advised police that she had been assaulted, choked, and confined and had her life threatened repeatedly in the preceding days by her boyfriend.

 Courtesy Blacklock's Reporter

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is seeking witnesses, in particular a senior couple that may have taken photos of a hit-and-run collision that occurred in southeast Edmonton recently.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. on Friday, December 9, police were called to the report of a hit-and-run collision in South Edmonton Common at the intersection of 102 Street and 19 Avenue.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.