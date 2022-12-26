On Jan. 2, 2019, around 1 p.m. Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers responded to a residence for a spousal assault complaint. The woman advised police that she had been assaulted, choked, and confined and had her life threatened repeatedly in the preceding days by her boyfriend.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is seeking witnesses, in particular a senior couple that may have taken photos of a hit-and-run collision that occurred in southeast Edmonton recently.
At approximately 10:40 p.m. on Friday, December 9, police were called to the report of a hit-and-run collision in South Edmonton Common at the intersection of 102 Street and 19 Avenue.
It was reported that a pickup truck struck a traffic light standard, and the three male occupants left the truck and fled the scene on foot. At least two of the three males were last seen running towards the Montana’s restaurant at 1720 99 Street.
When police arrived, they observed a firearm and ammunition being stored in an unsafe manner in the truck.
Further investigation revealed that a senior couple may have taken several photographs of the two men that ran towards the Montana’s restaurant.
Police would like to speak to the couple, as they may have information that may assist the investigation.
The senior couple or anyone else with information about this collision is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.
