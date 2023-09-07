ASIRT release pics of weapon who was shot and killed by EPS

Firearm located near the man.

 ASIRT

On September 1, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) was assisting Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) with traffic and crowd control at an apartment complex fire in the area of 116 Avenue and 124 Street.

Shortly before 10 p.m. an officer was approached by a resident who reported there was a man with a firearm outside a nearby home in the area of 116 Avenue and 123 Street.

