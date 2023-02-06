EPS recover firearms

In early July 2022, it was reported that over 200 firearms (registered, restricted, prohibited, and antique style) and ammunition were stolen from a residence in the area of 151 Street and 97 Avenue.

 EPS File Photo

The Edmonton Police Service Crime Suppression Branch has identified a firearm trafficking operation, resulting in several arrests and the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and drugs.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Goose
Goose

Any 410 ammo in the mix?

