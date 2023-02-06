The Edmonton Police Service Crime Suppression Branch has identified a firearm trafficking operation, resulting in several arrests and the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and drugs.
In early July 2022, it was reported that over 200 firearms (registered, restricted, prohibited, and antique style) and ammunition were stolen from a residence in the area of 151 Street and 97 Avenue.
The occupant of the home, a valid firearms Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL) holder, was not present at the time of the break-in.
Investigators subsequently initiated a firearm trafficking investigation on the stolen firearms.
The investigation resulted in the recovery of 23 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, gunpowder, and quantities of fentanyl/methamphetamine with an approximate street value over $10,000.
On January 18, police arrested and charged Sacha Kandalaft, 40, Harold Fairchild, 55, and Diane Farnsworth, 45, with firearms trafficking.
These suspects were not known to the homeowner and had no ties to the residence.
“We are pleased to have identified those responsible and recovered a portion of what could have posed a risk to the public at some point,” said Acting Staff Sergeant Terence Mak of the Edmonton Police Crime Suppression Branch.
“We do however have lots of work to do with recovering the remaining stolen firearms.”
Police ask anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining firearms to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.
(1) comment
Any 410 ammo in the mix?
