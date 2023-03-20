EPS honour guard near the medical examiner's office

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) will honour the service and sacrifice of Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan, who were recently killed in the line of duty.

A regimental funeral and celebration of their lives will take place Monday March 27 at 1 PM MST at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

