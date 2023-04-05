featured ETS takes two hours to call police after LRT train in Edmonton hits man sleeping near tracks Arthur C, Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Apr 5, 2023 2 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Arthur C. Green/Western Stanadard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a serious injury collision that took place in south Edmonton over the past weekend.Shortly after 6 AM on Sunday, a northbound LRT (Valley Line) train struck a man who'd been sleeping near the tracks north of Holyrood LRT station, near 85 St and 93 Ave.“Police were not notified of the collision until after 8 a.m.,” the EPS stated.The train was undergoing testing at the time and not carrying passengers.EMS responded and transported the 42-year-old male to hospital.The male sustained life-threatening head injuries and remains in hospital in critical condition.EPS Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) continues to investigate.Anyone with any information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Electric Rail Transport Clareview Station Coliseum Station Edmonton Police Service Edmonton 780-423-4567 Holyrood Lrt Station Major Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Goose Apr 5, 2023 12:57pm https://www.westernstandard.news/alberta/mayor-says-he-is-listening-to-edmontonians-who-feel-unsafe-on-transit/article_44c6879e-d3c5-11ed-a104-eb1286046a63.html Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Smith gives CBC an ultimatum — retract and apologize by end of April or get sued Smith sets record straight, 'No Albertan will have to pay to see the doctor' WATCH: Gondek walks away after Keean Bexte asks about police funding Smith says all votes in May election will be hand counted Skier rescued snowboarder buried in snow
