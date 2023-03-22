The Alberta NDP plans to give up debating and ending the spring session on Thursday, the Western Standard learned.
"They (NDP) are giving up debating, and will just let everything pass," a government source told the Western Standard.
The Alberta NDP plans to give up debating and ending the spring session on Thursday, the Western Standard learned.
"They (NDP) are giving up debating, and will just let everything pass," a government source told the Western Standard.
"The house plans to rise on Thursday."
The spring session was planned to end on March 30.
"I've heard they may be ending early, but I'm not 100% sure of when," another government source said.
The Western Standard asked the NDP for a statement, but hasn't heard back.
On March 10, using a line culled from every Mafia movie, the Alberta NDP said it's "nothing personal" before it cut off electronic communications with the Western Standard (WS) for writing "hit pieces" — despite the fact WS in an accredited member of the press gallery.
Benjamin Alldritt, from the Official Opposition Caucus, said the WS — which he claims is "not a news source" — put his people at risk when writing about the NDP.
"I take the safety of my people very seriously and your employer is compromising that," Alldritt said via text after the Western Standard contacted him to apologize for its part in a heated hallway discussion where a WS reporter and Alldritt went toe-to-toe.
According to Alldritt, WS "hit piece" stories caused the Alberta NDP to receive death threats via email.
The Western Standard asked him to produce the emails, but then entered into a conversation where Alldritt offered unsolicited career advice to a WS reporter.
According to Alldritt, the Western Standard's Alberta Legislature reporter should take a "good look" at the company he works for.
"You're not a news source," Alldritt said.
The reporter explained journalists need to show both sides of a story, but Alldritt will make it difficult to do if reporters no longer receive correspondence.
The last press release received from Alldritt was February 5. His last email to the WS was February 28.
Alldritt explained via a Thursday text the snub is "nothing personal," before he then stated he can send media email releases from the NDP to whomever he likes.
"I have control issues," Alldritt admitted at a previous media conference.
The WS asked if press conferences were off-limits and Alldritt said no, the WS can still attend. However, without the dial-in numbers and pass codes, that will be extraordinarily difficult to accomplish because the times of the press conferences are within those emails.
The Western Standard is currently a press gallery member at the Alberta Legislature, but Alldritt also refuses to let its reporters hold the mic while in press conferences with Notley after a WS reporter asked if the former premier was a doctor, and why she continued to promote COVID-19 vaccines to children.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(3) comments
The monstrous and hideous face of fascism
If the NDP refuse to carry out their official duties as members of the opposition, will taxpayers still have to pay their salaries?
So get paid for doing nothing...smh..useless bunch of grifters...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.