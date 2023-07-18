Steven Guilbeault

Federal Minister for the Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault, prime driver of carbon taxes in Canada. The Government of BC is an enthusiastic supporter —  too enthusiastic, in the view of writer Paul Forseth.

 Courtesy CBC

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has seemingly held out a long awaited ‘carrot’ on Article 6 of the Paris Accord while holding on to a ‘stick’ over oil and gas subsidies.

The carrot relates to Article 6 of the Paris Accord which allows countries to claim emissions credits for helping other countries reduce theirs — by displacing coal fired power with Canadian sourced LNG, for example.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

guest1019
guest1019

Another corrupt, conflicted and compromised nut from Herr Trudeau's fascist regime that simply cannot be trusted.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

maybe he should go climb something...somewhere else...

