Nicolaides’ sister murdered near Calgary school

The woman who was killed outside a southwest Calgary school is Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides’ sister, according to Western Standard sources. The Calgary Police Service identified the suspect as the victim's former partner on Tuesday. Nicolaides has not commented on the death. CPS confirmed on Tuesday it was investigating a homicide outside a southwest elementary school in what is believed to be a targeted incident. READ MORE: UPDATED: Woman stabbed to death outside southwest elementary school in Calgary, killer deadCPS was called to John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park around 7:30 a.m. where an unidentified woman was found suffering stab wounds.Officers tried in vain to help the woman, but she was declared dead at the time.