Trudeau waves to the WS while leaving Expo centre

Trudeau waves goodbye to the WS.

 Image By: Arthur C. Green

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took time while visiting Edmonton to make an unannounced stop through the back door to the evacuation centre to speak with Albertans.

On Monday, the Western Standard (WS) learned Trudeau was making a stop at the Edmonton Expo Centre at 12 p.m. to greet evacuees.

Trudeau waves to WS

Trudeau waves to WS.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Big10-4
Big10-4

Is the motorcade made up of EV's?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.