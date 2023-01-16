Travis Toews brings in the 2020–21 budget

Minsiter of Finance Travis Toews.

The 2023 Alberta budget will come down the pipe on Feb. 28. the Western Standard has learned.

The date was confirmed to the Western Standard by the two inside government sources.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

TAX IS THEFT IN PLAIN DAYLIGHT! Alberta's budget, fed budget.. They all steal my daily bread. How's the Alberta budget "surplus" helping me, when they are forcing me to sell my business, after they took it all, in taxes? Have you noticed how Sohi steals your property tax and you get nothing in return? I mean.. nothing, no advantage for us to pay property tax! (at the point of the gvt's gun - if you don't pay property tax.. your property is lost to them!). Then.. the roads are dirty, full of potholes, the snow unremoved - like driving off-roads, forcing you to do more often vehicle repair!!! The garbage.. now the collection of garbage comes half of the time, but we pay the same - it means the price has doubled!!!!

I AM TIRED OF GVT PARASITES, AND I CAN'T SHAKE THEM OFF MY NECK!!

PersonOne
PersonOne

All levels of Government in Alberta take their slice. This is how I initially got very concerned with politics. The municipal managers were continually upping taxes, but doing nothing for those who funded said municipality. Funny colored crosswalks do not enhance the quality of living for most towns. Neither does cramming homes into smaller and smaller lots, allowing for no back yards ( as per the NDP initiated Calgary Regional Planning board agreement) The only ones who benefit from that are the towns who get one more house per street to tax. Things really need to change. WE are the bosses.

