The 2023 Alberta budget will come down the pipe on Feb. 28. the Western Standard has learned.
The date was confirmed to the Western Standard by the two inside government sources.
For the first time in over a decade in 2021-2022 Alberta presented a balanced budget and forecasted it would have modest surpluses for each of the next three fiscal years.
During its release, the UCP government claimed Alberta Health’s total operating expense budget will grow by a total of $1.8 billion by 2024-25.
During last year's budget, the UCP claimed it strengthened the province's health care system, and got more Albertans back to work.
The UCP government also was able to bring Alberta’s balance sheet back into the black.
The fiscal situation has improved substantially since the Budget 2022 forecast was developed.
At that time there remained significant uncertainty with respect to global energy and financial markets. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February propelled energy prices, which boosted activity in the energy sector.
The 2022-23 surplus is now forecast to be $12.3 billion, up $11.8 billion from Budget 2022. This includes previously announced affordability measures, such as indexation of the personal income tax system, the fuel tax pause and utility rebates, and additional revenue and expense measures.
These additional measures are reported in the mid-year forecast as expense provisions of $1.3 billion in 2022-23, $1.2 billion in 2023-24 and $0.3 billion in 2024-25.
An online survey was held till January 15, for Albertans to share their thoughts and views on what the UCP government should spend money on.
The provincial government claimed this input will help inform the development of Budget 2023.
"Thank-you to everyone who participated in our telephone town halls December 19 and 20 and shared ideas directly with Finance Minister Travis Toews," the UCP government stated.
"All the feedback collected during the town halls will be considered as we prepare Budget 2023."
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
TAX IS THEFT IN PLAIN DAYLIGHT! Alberta's budget, fed budget.. They all steal my daily bread. How's the Alberta budget "surplus" helping me, when they are forcing me to sell my business, after they took it all, in taxes? Have you noticed how Sohi steals your property tax and you get nothing in return? I mean.. nothing, no advantage for us to pay property tax! (at the point of the gvt's gun - if you don't pay property tax.. your property is lost to them!). Then.. the roads are dirty, full of potholes, the snow unremoved - like driving off-roads, forcing you to do more often vehicle repair!!! The garbage.. now the collection of garbage comes half of the time, but we pay the same - it means the price has doubled!!!!
I AM TIRED OF GVT PARASITES, AND I CAN'T SHAKE THEM OFF MY NECK!!
All levels of Government in Alberta take their slice. This is how I initially got very concerned with politics. The municipal managers were continually upping taxes, but doing nothing for those who funded said municipality. Funny colored crosswalks do not enhance the quality of living for most towns. Neither does cramming homes into smaller and smaller lots, allowing for no back yards ( as per the NDP initiated Calgary Regional Planning board agreement) The only ones who benefit from that are the towns who get one more house per street to tax. Things really need to change. WE are the bosses.
