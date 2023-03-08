The UCP will table a bill that would limit funds for prolific violent offenders who are on the run from the police.
The Western Standard learned Bill 9: the Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, will be tabled later Wednesday afternoon.
If passed, Bill 9 will ensure criminals will no longer be eligible to receive income support payments from taxpayers.
Sources told the Western Standard income support can enable offenders to remain at large for longer, posing a risk to the public and the rule of law.
Sources say approximately 4,200 people qualify as prolific violent offenders on the run from police. Offences committed by the accused include murder, kidnapping, human trafficking, and sexual offences against children.
Currently, prolific violent offenders who are on the run from the police may be entitled to receive income support. Sources say the UCP is amending the Income and Employment Supports Act to close this loophole.
BC and Manitoba currently have existing legislation enabling them to suspend provincial benefits to individuals with outstanding warrants, while Saskatchewan has introduced the same legislation.
Benefits that would be suspended include income support intended for basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter.
If the amendments pass, regulations would spell out exactly which offences would trigger benefit suspension.
