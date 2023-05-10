EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Gunman taken into custody on steps of Legislature

 By Arthur C. Green, Western Standard

A man who pointed a gun at construction workers in Edmonton was arrested on the steps of the Alberta Legislature.

When searched by police he was found to be in possession of two firearms.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Legislature arrest

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

free the west
free the west

I hope the perps guns were registered.

fpenner
fpenner

Catch and release. He’ll be out tomorrow and will probably get a call from Trudeau to see if he’s ok and if he needs any money.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Likely an NDP supporter.

john.lankers
john.lankers

100%

and no PAL or RPAL, guaranteed.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Exactly

