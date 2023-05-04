It was more than just a $35-billion rounding error.
When UCP candidates Brian Jean and Rebecca Shaw accused the NDP of making the “most expensive” political promise in Alberta history they got their numbers wrong.
After calling a press conference in front of a power substation in south Calgary, they accused NDP leader Rachel Notley of making a promise to decarbonize Alberta’s electrical grid by 2035, at a cost of $87 billion to Albertans.
They presented huge numbers in the hundreds of billions of dollars and accused Notley of signing on to “an unreasonable policy that will hurt not only the energy sector but every single Alberta family and business.”
There was only one problem: it proved to be an adding error.
The UCP numbers were based on a report from the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) which actually manages the grid that projected a $52 billion cost to bring Alberta’s electricity system in line with the Liberal’s net-zero by 2035 pledge.
Then they added an additional $35 billion in potential economic impacts as determined by independent macroeconomics firm Navius Research to come up with the number of $87 billion, which indeed would have made it the most expensive promise in Alberta history.
Within hours, Navius tweeted out its numbers had been “misrepresented” and were inclusive — not in addition to — AESO’s $52 billion figure. And they were calculated out to 2040, not 2035.
That results in a direct cost of about $17 billion, or about 80% less than foretold by Jean and Schulz. All told, it amounts to an annualized reduction to Alberta’s gross domestic product of less than .03%.
Decarbonizing the grid by 2035 is a big issue that affects not just Alberta but also Saskatchewan. That part is indeed unreasonable and unnecessary given that Canada is under no obligation to do so until 2050.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(3) comments
Ok, but none of these numbers are also accounting for the massive investment in electrical infrastructure that would be needed, or the loss of economy with loss of jobs and investment. I know the Greenies keep thinking you can substitute one industry with another, but past experience has shown there is a net loss of technical jobs which are more highly paid, and a net loss in jobs overall, as well as instability of the grid especially without massive changes.
It will cost nothing, if we do not pursue it at all. Canada contributes less than 3 percent of all world emissions.
Decarbonizing the grid is a fools errand meant to 'solve' a nonexistent problem. Arguing about the costs of it are therefore null and void. There is nothing to replace
hydrocarbon based generation that qualifies as reliable front line generation, EXCEPT nuclear. But since when do facts enter into any of this. All the fools whoprattle on about 'net-zero' by 2035 or 2040 or insert whatever meaningless date you want, are like the musicians tuning their violins on the deck of the Titanic. Shaun, why don't you find out what the cost of a collapsed power grid and power rationing are??
