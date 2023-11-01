Falcon unveils BC United policies to combat affordability crisis

British Columbia United Leader Kevin Falcon unveiled the first batch of affordability policy proposals if it forms government, which are aimed at easing the financial load on people across the province. “These proposed measures are practical first steps, in response to the federal government’s recent flexibility in addressing cost pressures, that will make an immediate and positive impact on people’s lives,” said Falcon in a Tuesday press release.“A government under my leadership will swiftly put these policies into action to ensure people across British Columbia keep more money in their pockets.”BC United said it would end the pain at the pumps by eliminating the provincial fuel tax, saving drivers up to 15 cents per litre on gas and diesel. While people need to get to school and work, it said they are being stretched thin. Analysts said in 2022 Metro Vancouver drivers will likely continue taking it in the gas when filling their vehicles, as prices at the pump were expected to hit $2.49 per litre. READ MORE: Metro Vancouver's gas prices expected to continue smashing recordsGas was $1.45.9 per litre in Edmonton, $1.53.9 in Toronto and $1.68.9 in Montreal. Metro Vancouver’s pump prices were listed at $2.39.9, continuing the trend of drivers in the area paying the highest gas prices in Canada. These prices saw a five cent per litre jump at the time, and Gas Wizard anticipated another two cent rise a few days later. BC United pledged to end Premier David Eby’s planned carbon tax hikes, recognizing British Columbians cannot afford any more during an affordability crisis. To ensure a level playing field with other provinces, it said it will remove the carbon tax from all home heating fuels. Heating homes is essential, and budgets are tighter than ever. It will remove the carbon tax from on-farm fuel use, reducing operational costs for farmers. In conjunction with the elimination of the provincial fuel tax, this will make groceries more affordable for everyone.Falcon concluded by saying these measures “reflect BC United’s commitment to delivering common sense solutions to tackle BC’s most pressing affordability challenges, and they are just the beginning of our ongoing efforts to address the cost of living crisis.”“To make life more affordable for people, we must make life less expensive — it’s that simple,” he said.