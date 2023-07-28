Police lights
Image courtesy of Twitter

Two suspects are on the loose after stabbing a man outside an Edmonton festival, says the Edmonton Police Service (EPS).

The family of the man apparently witnessed the attack.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

And following new Edmonton police rules, be on the lookout for a person……. If you see a person matching this description contact police, do not approach a person.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.