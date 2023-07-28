Family witnesses father get stabbed outside of Edmonton festival Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Jul 28, 2023 1 hr ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image courtesy of Twitter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two suspects are on the loose after stabbing a man outside an Edmonton festival, says the Edmonton Police Service (EPS).The family of the man apparently witnessed the attack.On Saturday, around 11:25 p.m., a group of four individuals were leaving the Taste of Edmonton and making their way to 96 St. and 102A Ave., where they were being picked up by a family member."As they approached the vehicle, the group was approached and harassed by male and female suspects," the EPS told the Western Standard."It was reported to police that the male suspect then proceeded to pull out a knife and assaulted a male, the father of the family, who had come to pick them up." Police said the male and female then fled the area eastbound. The EPS did not provide a description of the suspects.Police and EMS responded to the scene and scoured the area but were unable to locate the suspects.EMS transported the male to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."The incident is still under investigation," the EPS said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment FreeAlberta Jul 28, 2023 12:35pm And following new Edmonton police rules, be on the lookout for a person……. If you see a person matching this description contact police, do not approach a person. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Transgender Albertan's request for MAID, due to transitioning, denied THEY'RE BACK: Tents already appearing again in cleaned-up Edmonton park Commentator mocks people claiming Toronto principal’s suicide connected to diversity training Trudeau gov’t didn’t disclose $32 million in Trans Mountain pipeline subsidies Calgary police stops using racial details in suspect descriptions
(1) comment
And following new Edmonton police rules, be on the lookout for a person……. If you see a person matching this description contact police, do not approach a person.
