First phase of public hearing on upzoning ends at Calgary city council, but it's not over yet

Since April 22, hundreds of Calgarians have expressed their opinions about the proposed blanket zoning bylaw that would eliminate exclusionary zoning for single-family homes.According to a City of Calgary press release, over the course of two and a half weeks, 736 speakers from 238 panels, presented themselves in council chambers or on the telephone, giving the thumbs up or down to the proposed bylaw change. In addition, the city received 6,101 written submissions.The first phase of the public hearing portion of the April 22 meeting of council was officially closed by Mayor Jyoti Gondek at 9:17 p.m. Monday, but the next steps will decide the fate of the proposed bylaw.The first step is city administration will do a recap of the hearing for council, in chambers, at 9:30 a.m. on May 9.Council has directed the next phase of the April 22 public hearing will continue after the conclusion of the Monday, May 13 special meeting of council, at which time councillors will give their 'questions for clarification' to administration. After that, a main motion will be put forth for debate and any amendments to the motion from councillors will be introduced, debated and voted on by councillors.Once that process is complete, a member of council will move the motion and take questions that may arise after the debate, followed by another vote."Proposed Bylaw 21P2024 may be dealt with by council after voting on the main motion has been concluded," says the city's press release. "The City will share the complete schedule for week four of the April 22 public hearing overflow when it is available.