Alberta

First phase of public hearing on upzoning ends at Calgary city council, but it's not over yet

A Calgarian makes his submission at Calgary City Council
A Calgarian makes his submission at Calgary City Councilscreenshot
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Calgary
Calgary City Council
Yyccc
Blanket rezoning
public hearing ends
Mayor Gondek

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news