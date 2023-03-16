EPS honour guard near the medical examiner's office

EPS honour guard near the medical examiner's office

 Photo by Arthur C. Green, Western Standard

The UCP will lower flags to half-mast at the Alberta Legislature to pay respects to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) and the fallen officers.

"We take a moment of silence to remember Const. Travis Jordan, 35 Const. Brett Ryan, 30, tragically taken from us this morning while they were murdered in the line of duty," the Speaker of the Legislature Nathan Cooper said.

