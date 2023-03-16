The UCP will lower flags to half-mast at the Alberta Legislature to pay respects to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) and the fallen officers.
"We take a moment of silence to remember Const. Travis Jordan, 35 Const. Brett Ryan, 30, tragically taken from us this morning while they were murdered in the line of duty," the Speaker of the Legislature Nathan Cooper said.
"Both men made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of our communities, for our people, and we are all forever in their debt. Our thoughts, our prayers. And our support is with their families, as well as the greater policing community, including the sheriffs and the Legislative Assembly security service. As you join me now in a moment of silence as we remember the lives of these two courageous young officers."
The City of Calgary also lowered it's flags in front of the municipal building.
Police Chief Dale McFee said Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were approaching a suite after being called to a family dispute at about 12:47 a.m.
McFee said the officers were suddenly fired upon before they had a chance to even draw their weapons.
The killer, described as a "young man" then committed suicide. A woman relative inside the suite, in the area of 114 Ave. and 132 St., was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
"I rise today with a very heavy heart. Last night Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan from the EPS was tragically killed in the line of duty while responding to a call," Alberta Minister of Public Safety Mike Ellis said.
"We send our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends. Every day, police officers across Alberta put their uniforms on, they step up and protect and serve our communities. These courageous men and women bravely rise to any challenge that comes their way to protect the public."
Ellis said these officers are more than just the uniform that they wear.
"They are an integral part of the communities that they serve. their moms, their dads, brothers or sisters and daughters or sons," Ellis said.
"The sudden and tragic deaths of these officers remind us again of the dangers that police officers constantly face when they serve the people of Alberta."
Ellis said Albertans would not be the great province that it is today without the service and sacrifice of the officers.
"Our government is here to support the EPS, their members, and their families during this tragedy to honour the service and dedication of these officers lost the flags of the legislature will be lowered to half mast," Ellis said.
"There are no words that I can say to make up for the loss of life that occurred today. As a former police officer myself, my brothers and sisters out there are on the frontlines. I mourn with everybody here with you and the members of EPS for all of our frontline law enforcement. We all here have your back."
