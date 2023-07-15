ETS station

The Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) says it has zero tolerance for harassment or any form of violence on transit.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

As social disorder continues on Edmonton's transit system, Football Canada Cup players, coaches and families will no longer ride the LRT because of "safety issues."

A recent security scare at an LRT station Saturday prompted the decision by Football Alberta.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

seekingtruth
seekingtruth

Do you think the progressive's drug policies could have anything to do with it??????

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

This is what happens when you elect a Liberal MP as mayor. Did you think he would be tough on crime or homelessness? Edmonton has been a sinking ship for a long time and they keep voting for it.

Just like a homeless person, how do you help those who don’t want to be helped? You don’t. Sink or swim.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Go Sohi Go!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.