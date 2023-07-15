As social disorder continues on Edmonton's transit system, Football Canada Cup players, coaches and families will no longer ride the LRT because of "safety issues."
A recent security scare at an LRT station Saturday prompted the decision by Football Alberta.
In a memo, Football Alberta said the incident occurred at the South Campus LRT platform, involving a woman allegedly with a knife.
No one was hurt and police were contacted. However, the incident prompted the decision to move all event transportation from Edmonton Transit to private buses.
“We talked to our partners at Football Canada and made the decision. We just can’t afford to risk the safety of our individuals, of anybody at this event, so we’ve moved to bus transport,” said Tim Enger, Executive Director of Football Alberta in the memo.
“It’s disappointing."
Enger wrote in the memo, "I love my hometown and have been very proud of the fact that we were able to offer, not only to this event, but events in the future, we’re going to run what we call a greener game where we can use public transportation to move people about."
“All our major sites, Foote Field, Commonwealth, Clarke Stadium, they’re all on the LRT line, so the convenience, as well as the environmental stewardship that comes with that, is amazing. So not being able to do that is quite distressing."
Enger said the city and Explore Edmonton were "responsive and tried to come up with solutions."
“They were working on, not only mitigating the financial hit it’s going to take us this year with the busing, but also moving forward what plans we can take," Enger said.
“We would really like to deliver on environmentally conscious games where we’re using public transportation. It’s a great system. It’s very convenient, but right now it’s just not safe."
Parents received a letter via email shortly after the incident occurred.
The violence continues on Edmonton's LRT system which has prompted police to warn residents to be “extremely cautious” if riding transit.
Since the winter, social disorder on the streets of Edmonton and crime and chaos within the transit system has been an utmost concern for residents.
On Wednesday, the police gave a warning to Edmontonians.
“You have to be extremely cautious on our transit system and on our streets downtown right now, because there are many people who are in difficult situations themselves, who are very angry for a variety of reasons,” said Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Detective Jared Buehler.
Buehler has lived in downtown Edmonton for 30 years and says he is frustrated by what he sees on the streets.
EPS patrol officers have responded to multiple violent events over the past several days, including weapons complaints, aggravated assaults, car jackings, a suspicious death and another tragic random homicide at a public transit station.
"While some of these incidents involve individuals not known to another, some do not," EPS Deputy Chief Darren Derko said.
"And it is these random acts of violence that are the most concerning for the police officers."
