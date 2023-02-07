Former AHS doc found guility of sexual assualt

Dr. Albert de Villiers was medical officer of health in Alberta's north zone for 16 years. The verdict was handed down on Tuesday and he was found guilty. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook

Former Alberta Health Services north zone senior medical officer of Health Dr. Albert de Villiers was found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference.

The doctor was charged for showing an 11-year-old boy pornography. The child also claimed de Villiers touched him inappropriately between 2018 and 2020.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

The Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons probably condone this behavior. After all they have more important things to do such as stopping Doctors from healing their patients in a responsible way.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Lets see what kind of sentence this pedofile gets. Slap on the wrist is my guess.

