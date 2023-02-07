featured Former AHS medical officer guilty of sex crimes against a child Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Feb 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dr. Albert de Villiers was medical officer of health in Alberta's north zone for 16 years. The verdict was handed down on Tuesday and he was found guilty. Photo Credit: Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Former Alberta Health Services north zone senior medical officer of Health Dr. Albert de Villiers was found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference.The doctor was charged for showing an 11-year-old boy pornography. The child also claimed de Villiers touched him inappropriately between 2018 and 2020.It was alleged the assault of the child took place on more than one occasion at his property in Grande Prairie.The verdict was handed down Tuesday.Two years after the crimes occurred the child said he was told by de Villiers not to tell anyone because he might go to jail.De Villiers also worked in BC as the chief medical officer of Health for Interior Health.More to come... Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (2) comments Mr. Grumpy Feb 7, 2023 1:19pm The Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons probably condone this behavior. After all they have more important things to do such as stopping Doctors from healing their patients in a responsible way. Report Add Reply mccann.wp Feb 7, 2023 2:04pm Lets see what kind of sentence this pedofile gets. Slap on the wrist is my guess. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Catholic student opposed to biological males in women’s washrooms arrested for attending school Close to 35,000 migrants abandon NYC for Canada with taxpayer-funded bus tickets Baber warns Canada turning into communist country Parent furious transgendered men allowed into girls' changing room at Calgary pools Liberals, NDP vote against Conservative motion to fix bail system
The Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons probably condone this behavior. After all they have more important things to do such as stopping Doctors from healing their patients in a responsible way.
Lets see what kind of sentence this pedofile gets. Slap on the wrist is my guess.
