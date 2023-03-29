Thomas Dang

Thomas Dang

 Image courtesy CBC

An accused data-hacking MLA for the NDP logged off prior to next Alberta election, but now ironically he's been admitted to a MS Cybersecurity program.

"I am thrilled to share that I have been admitted to the MS Cybersecurity program at @nyutandon as a Cyber Fellow," Edmonton South MLA Thomas Dang said.

Dang Post

Post from Dang.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

guest50
guest50

Education tax dollars are at work....., but not for you!

This self-righteous NDP'er should be banned from computer technology positions in Canada for life.

However, given the Masters program is in NYC, his next job will probably be with the democrats.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

At least he has had some (sort of) real world practice. Noted that many 'hackers' have been recruited to practice their "nefarious craft" on behalf of the alleged forces of good. A question may be does it end well when politics are mixed into the scenario?

The NDP leadership denying all knowledge is simply as per standard operating procedure where (as per federal protocols) the reflex response is to deny prior to actually examining aspects of the matter.

Report Add Reply

