An accused data-hacking MLA for the NDP logged off prior to next Alberta election, but now ironically he's been admitted to a MS Cybersecurity program.
"I am thrilled to share that I have been admitted to the MS Cybersecurity program at @nyutandon as a Cyber Fellow," Edmonton South MLA Thomas Dang said.
In July 2022, Dang said he withdrew his request to join the NDP caucus and will serve out his term as an independent, and won't seek re-election in May. Now Dang will be a part time student at NYU Tandon to pursue a masters.
"Starting in the fall of 2023, I'm excited to gain new skills and insights in this rapidly evolving field," Dang said.
Dang was charged under the province’s Health Information Act after hacking the Alberta vaccine passport system.
Former police officer and Chief Government Whip Brad Rutherford said it's time for NDP leader Rachel Notley to come clean after Dang pleaded guilty to vaccine data hacking.
Rutherford called out Notley to disclose her role in the issue to Albertans.
Dang pleaded guilty to running millions of illegal searches using the personal information of a conservative political opponent, but important questions remain to Rutherford about the role Notley and her senior staff played in Dang’s effort to obtain the private health records of Albertans.
“But the evidence continues to show Notley and her senior staff were involved in this scandal, and we still have no answers on that front," Rutherford said.
"In September, the United Conservative caucus released a list of five critical questions that must be answered by Notley. We need those answers now.”
In September 2022, Provincial Court Judge Shelagh Creagh unsealed court records that showed Notley’s office knew Dang conducted 1.78 million illegal health record searches in Sept. 2021. Before that, Notley denied knowing anything about Dang’s hacking activities until his home was raided by RCMP in December 2021. She even appointed him as her “democracy and ethics critic” in October 2021.
According to court documents, Dang initially ran tests using his own information. He then used former premier Jason Kenney's birthdate and vaccination dates to test if he could access Kenney's health number.
Dang's internet protocol (IP) address was blocked after five attempts, but he was able to regain access using a widely available program.
Dang said he wrote an "automated program to test the system." From there he found the record of a person who shared Kenney's birthday and had received a vaccine in the same month as the premier.
In July, the data-hacking MLA logged off prior to next Alberta election.
Dang withdrew his request to join the NDP caucus and will serve out his term as an independent, and said he wouldn't seek re-election.
A privacy commissioner investigation has also been started to determine why the portal was created with flaws leading to possible hacking and access to personal information.
The Crown was seeking a $10,000 fine for Dang's data hacking activities, while Dang's defence asked for under $4,000 "based on legal principle."
Dang pleaded guilty to a single offence under the Health Information Act for hacking the portal, which was set up so Albertans could access their vaccine passport.
“Dang’s disgraceful conduct will be remembered for a very long time, and I am glad he has finally accepted responsibility for his unethical and illegal behaviour,” Rutherford said.
The Alberta NDP told the Western Standard: "Thomas Dang is no longer a member of caucus."
"The leader has been clear she had no part in what occurred. The matter is before the courts so we will not be commenting further," an Alberta NDP spokesperson said.
Dang, who admitted to hacking the province’s COVID-19 vaccine records portal, was ordered to pay a $7,200 fine.
“Given the gravity of the offence, a sentencing court must impose a sentence that deters others from engaging in the sort of conduct that Mr. Dang engaged in,” Judge Michelle Doyle who sentenced Dang said.
“The sentence imposed must also send a message to the community that Mr. Dang’s conduct is to be denounced."
Education tax dollars are at work....., but not for you!
This self-righteous NDP'er should be banned from computer technology positions in Canada for life.
However, given the Masters program is in NYC, his next job will probably be with the democrats.
At least he has had some (sort of) real world practice. Noted that many 'hackers' have been recruited to practice their "nefarious craft" on behalf of the alleged forces of good. A question may be does it end well when politics are mixed into the scenario?
The NDP leadership denying all knowledge is simply as per standard operating procedure where (as per federal protocols) the reflex response is to deny prior to actually examining aspects of the matter.
