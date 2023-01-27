New paper says province is positioned well for the future

"The Alberta government has made important and sometimes challenging decisions to position the province well for the future," the paper states.

 Western Standard Photo

The former Saskatchewan NDP Finance minister and current president's fellow of the University of Calgary (UofC) released a paper outlining several policy recommendations for the forthcoming and future Alberta budgets in 2023.

Janice MacKinnon and Jack Mintz collaborated to release a new 62 page paper "Alberta 2023 and beyond: Fiscal policy, health care and federal-provincial relations," to offer policy recommendations on Alberta’s program spending, revenue reforms, resource development and climate change policy.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The problem is not money, the problem is communism foisted upon Albertans by the WER'rs and their henchmen in the NDP.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

"The alternative would be to raise revenues by levying a health premium or an Alberta sales tax harmonized with the GST."

The NDP's solution to everything is to increase taxes, waste more money bribing friends and supporters, and ultimately get nothing done. How about firing a bunch of useless, grifting, bureaucrats at the AHS that do nothing to contribute to healthcare and hire doctors and nurses in their stead? How about addressing the strangle hold public sector unions have on our economy and society, that set the conditions where 70000 AHS employees could not care for 350 ICU patients? No sir, we will tax and spend until we cause rampant inflation and society completely collapses in upon itself. The same old tired and corrupt ideas from the previous 50 years that has robbed Albertans of their wealth and their liberty. I detest communism and communists! Absolute 🤡 show!

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

First of all why would anyone listen to a former NDP finance minister for any kind of advice. If Alberta could repatriate the federal fuel tax that would make a huge positive impact on our provincial revenue. Any money not sent to the federal government is a win for Alberta. To go a step further Alberta should collect all taxes and dole them out to the feds after our expenses and needs are met. No more blanket transfer payments either.

Report Add Reply
debramalyk
debramalyk

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.