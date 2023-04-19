Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk

Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville UCP MLA Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk was added to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s list of banned officials Tuesday.

“As a proud Ukrainian and a vocal opponent to Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine, I have never been happier to be on a list,” Armstrong-Homeniuk said.

