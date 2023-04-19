Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville UCP MLA Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk was added to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s list of banned officials Tuesday.
“As a proud Ukrainian and a vocal opponent to Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine, I have never been happier to be on a list,” Armstrong-Homeniuk said.
“As shair of the Advisory Council on Alberta-Ukraine Relations, I have been active in my opposition to this war since before it officially began.”
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told the Ukrainian people she supports them.
“I'm very supportive of the decision that Premier Jason Kenney made in supporting the Ukrainian population,” Smith said.
“We have a large patriot Ukrainian population in Alberta and I would hope we would be able to do more.”
In November 2022, Smith and former premier Ed Stelmach were added to the list of Canadians sanctioned by the Russian government for backing Ukraine.
“In response to the continued practice by the regime of Prime Minister J. Trudeau of imposing sanctions against the Russian leadership, politicians and parliamentarians, representatives of the business community, experts and journalists, cultural figures, as well as anyone whom the Canadian Russophobic authorities consider objectionable, entry is closed on the basis of reciprocity for 100 Canadian citizens,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry
“Putin is fighting a losing battle,” Armstrong-Homeniuk said.
“News of this ban only strengthens my resolve against him and his evil regime. I welcome all Ukrainians who made Alberta their new home and I send my prayers to all those fighting for their freedom and sovereignty in Ukraine.”
(2) comments
Go Jackie Go!!
Remind us again, why are we in Ukraine?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.