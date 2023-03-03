There have been four Alberta RCMP officer-involved shootings in less than a month in the province.
On Wednesday, shortly after 3 p.m., Vermilion RCMP responded to a request for assistance from EMS for an agitated male having a panic attack.
When police arrived, the Mounties determined that the male was impaired by drugs and required medical attention. The RCMP assisted in transporting the male to Vermilion hospital, and were asked to remain there while the male was being treated.
Around 10 p.m., an officer accompanied the male outside so he could have a cigarette. When they were returning to the hospital room, an altercation occurred between the male and the officer that resulted in the officer discharging his service pistol.
STARS air ambulance was called and the 33-year-old male, a resident Lloydminster, was taken to an Edmonton hospital.
No officers were injured during this incident.
The Director of Law Enforcement deemed this to be “in scope” and has directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate.
Another shooting occured on Feb. 25, around 11:50 p.m., an Evansburg RCMP Officer located a vehicle that was stuck and which had been reported to have been stolen, on Range Road 102 A, north of Highway 16, in Yellowhead County Alberta.
The Mountie approached on foot and attempted to arrest the occupants, but the driver exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at the officer.
The officer discharged his firearm and the suspect retreated into his vehicle.
Mounties from neighbouring RCMP detachments were called to assist and surrounded the suspect vehicle. Eventually the two occupants of the suspect vehicle surrendered to police and were taken into custody.
One of the suspects sustained a minor injury during this incident, while no police officers were injured.
Alberta RCMP Serious Crimes and General Investigation Sections have taken over carriage of the investigation.
On Feb. 24, shortly after 11 p.m., a Banff RCMP officer conducted a traffic stop in Canmore. During the traffic stop, the lone occupant of a vehicle and the Mountie exchanged gunfire. The suspect fled in his vehicle and then on foot into a wooded area.
The RCMP surrounded the wooded area where the suspect fled. RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Emergency Response Team, along with a Calgary Police Service helicopter, were called to assist.
The suspect was located a short time later. STARS air ambulance was called and the 26-year-old male, a resident of Canmore, was taken to a Calgary hospital with serious injuries.
No officers were injured during this incident.
Austin Desylva, 27, a resident of Canmore has been charged with the following offences:
• Discharge a firearm with intent
• Aggravated assault of a Peace Officer
After a Judicial Interim Hearing, Desylva was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Canmore Provincial Court on March 1.
And on Feb. 12, at shortly after 2 p.m., Airdrie Rural RCMP received a call from Calgary Police Service to assist in locating a vehicle which had been driving erratically.
An RCMP officer located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and the pursuit was terminated. A Calgary Police Service helicopter maintained visual contact with the suspect vehicle and advised that it was travelling at high speed, sometimes in the oncoming lanes.
An RCMP officer successfully deployed a tire deflation device, stopping the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Highway 564 and Range Road 245, in Wheatland County.
The Mountie attempted to arrest the driver, who was the lone occupant.
An altercation occurred which resulted in the officer discharging their firearm.
"The driver, a 37-year-old female resident of Calgary, has been transported via STARS to a Calgary hospital with gunshot injuries. No officers were physically injured during this incident," the Alberta RCMP stated.
Kerry Jolene Funk, 37, a resident of Calgary, has been charged with the following offences:
• Assault Peace Officer with a weapon
• Flight from Peace Officer
• Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle
• Possess a weapon for dangerous purpose
• Uttering threats
Funk has been released on conditions and will be appearing in Airdrie Provincial Court on April 20.
