WestJet cancels 86 flights

A plane sits buried in snow in Vancouver BC. On Wednesday, 86 cancellations (563 flights originally scheduled), cancellations are projected to increase throughout day as frigid weather appears to be hindering WestJet operations.

 Photo Credit Twitter.

Snow doubt about it, I'll be home for Christmas.

However, this may not be the case if you booked your flight with WestJet for the holidays in Canada.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

gtkeough
Trying to sell the excuse of bad weather these airlines are, is an insult to those who listen. This whole mess is a direct result of severe staffing shortages thanks to so many airlines refusing to follow the real science & allow unjabbed employees to return to work. This recent dip in temperature along with some snow, is nothing new to any over the age of 5. No better time of year to install travel restraints than at Christmas to the thousands wishing to spend time together with family.

