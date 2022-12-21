Snow doubt about it, I'll be home for Christmas.
However, this may not be the case if you booked your flight with WestJet for the holidays in Canada.
On Wednesday, 86 cancellations (563 flights originally scheduled), are projected to increase throughout the day as frigid weather appears to be hindering WestJet operations.
WestJet told the Western Standard critical factors impacting operations include frigid temperatures across Alberta, Northern BC. Temperatures are so cold in Alberta that de-icing fluid has been limited at –29C. The current temp in Alberta sits around -35C.
"Safety remains top priority as outside conditions for workers are incredibly challenging, prioritizing safety and required breaks," WestJet spokesperson Morgan Bell said.
"A snow event cascaded resulting in significant cancellations yesterday, affecting the departure management program with continued cold temperatures."
On Tuesday, travellers experienced 240 cancellations with a significant disruption due to a Vancouver ground stop that was in effect. In addition, frigid temperatures in Calgary and Edmonton also caused delays.
Toronto Pearson Airport travellers also didn't escape the delays caused by cold Canada, as 196 Newfies hunkered down for a long winter's nap.
One Newfoundlander, who was one of the 200-plus people stuck in Toronto approached a WestJet counter on an off chance he might be able to get some help and they put him on a flight that flew into St. John’s last night.
He said he got up out of his plane seat and walked up and down the isle of the plane and counted 64 empty seats. He said he actually counted them twice just to make sure.
It is unclear why these seats were not filled.
"We are monitoring multiple weather systems and anticipate further weather impacts in the coming days and will be publishing proactive cancellation packages," Bell said.
"Any guest with confirmed travel between now and December 26, is able to proactively cancel a flight only reservation through a refund form. Any guest who proactively cancels their flight will receive a full refund to original form of payment."
Additionally, WestJet told the Western Standard there will be a "enhanced flexible change" and cancel policies remain in place between now and Jan. 8, 2023, provided changes are actioned before December 26.
"Guest information for cancelled flights was just published online Tuesday evening for guests and is a helpful resource for all," Bell said.
"We are staffed appropriately for holiday travel and our teams at the airport are working as quickly as possible to support all impacted guests. The ongoing extreme cold weather warnings affecting Alberta and prolonged forecasted snow and weather events for regions across B.C. inclusive of, Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan are having a severe impact not only on our operations, but our staff and service partners who are battling frigid temperatures and extreme weather."
In Vancouver today and across last night, the weather prevented many of WestJet's staff and service partners from being able to get to work safely, Bell added.
"Additionally, severe weather impacts continue to prove challenging as we work to stabilize our operations and facilitate mandatory crew rest requirements for safety."
WestJet advises all travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Trying to sell the excuse of bad weather these airlines are, is an insult to those who listen. This whole mess is a direct result of severe staffing shortages thanks to so many airlines refusing to follow the real science & allow unjabbed employees to return to work. This recent dip in temperature along with some snow, is nothing new to any over the age of 5. No better time of year to install travel restraints than at Christmas to the thousands wishing to spend time together with family.
