 Image courtesy CBC

Federal Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Jonathan Wilkinson, is downplaying differences with the provinces over decarbonization of the electrical grid even as his counterpart, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, is preparing to release what promises to be onerous draft regulations later this fall.

Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson

Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson

Speaking in Vancouver on Tuesday to release a jointly authored vision statement entitled Powering Canada Forward, Wilkinson acknowledged that different regions of the country — namely Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia that rely on “unabated” fossil fuels to generate electricity — face different “challenges” meeting the federal government’s goal of a net-zero power grid by 2035.

Guilbeault

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, then and now.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(3) comments

free the west
free the west

Tails we lose, Heads we lose...time to leave the straightjacket of Confederation.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Mr. Wilkinson should get his facts straight. Climate change caused by CO2 is not a “scientific fact”. It is a weak theory based on false and misleading assumptions and is perpetrated by ignorant politicians and fear mongerers.

Report Add Reply
LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

