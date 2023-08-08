Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Federal Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Jonathan Wilkinson, is downplaying differences with the provinces over decarbonization of the electrical grid even as his counterpart, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, is preparing to release what promises to be onerous draft regulations later this fall.
Speaking in Vancouver on Tuesday to release a jointly authored vision statement entitled Powering Canada Forward, Wilkinson acknowledged that different regions of the country — namely Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia that rely on “unabated” fossil fuels to generate electricity — face different “challenges” meeting the federal government’s goal of a net-zero power grid by 2035.
Wilkinson framed the issue as a “moral” choice between accepting “scientific fact” or “pretending climate change is a fad that will eventually pass.”
“There will necessarily be different pathways” to reaching the target, he said. “The federal vision for the future of electricity… calls for a plan that recognizes different provinces and territories have different starting points. We must be thoughtful and sensitive to local concerns. But we must also be bold.”
Those concerns are many.
During the May election campaign the UCP government said the federal plan would result in 40% higher electricity bills for Albertans across the board even as consumers are facing crippling regulated rate hikes from early retirement of coal plants, the last of which will be shuttered this year.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has said Saskatchewan simply has no intention of decarbonizing his province’s grid by 2035, even if he is charged under the Criminal Code as Guilbeault has threatened to do.
“While provinces and territories are responsible for electricity generation and delivery infrastructure within their borders, the federal government has an important role to play through its ability to convene partners and coordinate efforts while also attracting new investments, developing effective regulations, and advancing targeted approaches—all the while ensuring its contributions are responsive to the unique circumstances and opportunities in every region of the country,” the document reads.
Unlike provinces such as BC, Manitoba and Quebec, whose power grids are already essentially net-zero owing to abundant hydro-electricity sources, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are also heavily reliant on coal. Ontario has hydropower in addition to nuclear and a smaller amount of natural gas. Many communities in the Arctic rely on diesel electric generators to keep the lights on.
On July 20, the Ottawa-based Public Policy Forum released a report that said the full cost of converting the existing grid to net-zero — and doubling it to meet the expected demand from EVs — would cost upwards of $1.7 trillion by 2050, a national project on par with building the Canadian Pacific Railroad and St. Lawrence Seaway.
Those costs would be disproportionately borne by provinces such as Alberta and Saskatchewan, which account for a combined 47 megatonnes of Canada’s 62 megatonnes of electricity sector emissions.
That in turn prompted Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to warn via X (formerly Twitter) that electricity rates would be as much as 400% higher for consumers. Although she hasn’t explicitly stated it, Smith has held out the option of using the Sovereignty Act to avoid crippling rate hikes.
In his remarks, Wilkinson stressed on creating a grid that is “affordable and reliable” in addition to being net-zero. When asked about the potential for conflict with provinces such as Alberta — and even Saskatchewan — Wilkinson said he has had “positive and constructive” talks with provincial counterparts on ways of avoiding an impasse.
“I don’t like the term ‘political deadlock’,” he said in response to a reporter’s question. “I think there are pathways where we can find mutually acceptable steps forward… I’ve always said Canada works best when we work together.”
That said, Guilbeault — who didn’t attend Tuesday’s announcement even though his name is on the document — is preparing his own draft regulations on net-zero electricity policy to be released in October before he jets off to Dubai for the COP 28 Summit in November.
Despite his own “positive and constructive” meetings with Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz last month, Guilbeault immediately came out with unilateral steps to “eliminate unabated fossil fuel subsidies” before travelling to India ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet shuffle that saw Wilkinson formally assume the Energy title.
The Western Standard has reached out to Schulz’s office for comment. Wilkinson’s has promised a more detailed response as well.
At his press conference Wilkinson refused to speculate on what exactly those regulations would entail, other than to say he didn’t “want to get in Minister Guilbeault’s way” on the matter.
Tails we lose, Heads we lose...time to leave the straightjacket of Confederation.
Mr. Wilkinson should get his facts straight. Climate change caused by CO2 is not a “scientific fact”. It is a weak theory based on false and misleading assumptions and is perpetrated by ignorant politicians and fear mongerers.
