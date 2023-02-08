An Alberta church that dominated headlines during the pandemic for defying the rules has seen attendance boom.
The pastor of GraceLife church says the church's attendance numbers tripled since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The church’s pastor, James Coates, was jailed during the pandemic after he refused a bail condition that he stop preaching.
Coates was dubbed a freedom hero by some for his stance during the pandemic.
"The events surrounding our church and the pandemic have given me a platform to exalt Christ beyond the sphere of GraceLife Church," Coates told the Western Standard on Wednesday.
"What man intends for evil, God intends for good (Gen 50:20)."
The pastor, whose church is on the outskirts of Edmonton, started out following all the public health orders through the first wave of COVID-19, but through the second wave, he began to defy the public health orders that limited in-person worship to just 15% of fire code capacity.
Coates was arrested in 2021, charged and released for contravening the Public Health Act for holding over-capacity Sunday services.
In December 2020, a violation ticket was issued to the pastor after an Alberta Health Services (AHS) and RCMP investigation into the church’s activities found it was non-compliant with regard to the provincial public health orders.
According to Coates, the church has had great numbers in attendance since the pandemic.
"We’ve nearly tripled in size and continue to do what we always have," Coates said.
The pastor's case will be back in court on April 23.
"Our case is continually being adjourned as we await the decision on the Ingram case which is in a higher court," Coates said. Calgary lawyer Leighton Grey — on behalf of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) — is representing two other applicants in the challenge along with two Alberta churches: Heights Baptist Church in Medicine Hat and Northside Baptist Church in Calgary.
"As I understand it, it’s been almost a year since the hearing for that case was concluded. Leighton Grey is the lawyer on that case."
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
