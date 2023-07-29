Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A former government worker, tormented at their job due to “score-settling” surveillance and suspensions caused by personal grudges, has been awarded $54,000 for damages and unpaid salary by a labour board.
“The employer’s behaviour was egregious,” ruled the Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the unusually big award was given after evidence showed that supervisors at a Department of Immigration office in Vegreville, AB, treated a seven-year employee with excessive scrutiny and criticism.
“He felt undervalued and unsuccessful at work with little to no hope of advancement,” wrote James Knopp, adjudicator with the labour board.
According to the evidence presented, the employee strongly disliked their workplace and decided to leave their job in public service to work for the Canadian National Railway.
“Ultimately, he never returned,” wrote Knopp.
“This should have never happened.”
During the board hearing, it was revealed that the Vegreville employee, who had been diagnosed with depression and suicidal thoughts, faced disciplinary actions for minor infractions.
For example, he was suspended for seven days without pay for telling a co-worker, “Can't you read?”
In another incident, the man was suspended for 10 days without receiving his salary after criticizing his supervisors’ plans for a one-hour Christmas luncheon, referring to it as “a joke.”
Evidence presented revealed that managers took notes on his comments.
“I cannot find the expression of distaste over a one-hour gift of time for a holiday luncheon sufficiently disgraceful to warrant a disciplinary sanction,” wrote Knopp.
“The griever thought that one hour was a bit parsimonious. He may have been right, but in speaking his mind, he simply expressed an opinion about a work-related subject.”
Calling it a ‘joke’ was a bit blunt, but this comment did not deserve disciplinary action.
Evidence presented indicated that the man was constantly criticized, which affected his mental health.
At one point, his co-workers complained that he smoked cigars while not at work.
“I am so stressed, worried and depressed that people are talking about me and just finding reasons to upset me further,” he told one colleague.
“I am fearful of working in this environment or having every trivial move I make under a microscope.”
During one incident, the man was suspended because he had “countdown” posters in his cubicle. These posters were used to mark the days until unfriendly staff members left.
“He kept them hidden,” wrote Knopp.
“The griever was punished for his unkind thoughts,” wrote Knopp.
“The only time those thoughts were turned into action was when he took a few seconds each day to mark the days off on the posters. This was clearly not a work-related activity, but it does not involve the degree of moral turpitude that would warrant a disciplinary response.”
The $54,000 award included $20,000 for damages as permitted by the Canadian Human Rights Act, which is the highest amount allowed. Additionally, there was $1,000 given for each day of unnecessary suspension.
“The employer’s behaviour was egregious and has had a permanent and devastating impact,” said the Board.
So the fed is broken...sadly we know that...
There is a Department of Immigration office in Vegreville, AB? Not just 1 bureaucrat, but a whole office of them? No wonder taxes are so high. Vegreville, AB has about 5,800 citizens and a federal government office, it boggles the mind.
