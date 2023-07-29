Empty office

Empty office 

 Courtesy Craig Chivers/CBC

A former government worker, tormented at their job due to “score-settling” surveillance and suspensions caused by personal grudges, has been awarded $54,000 for damages and unpaid salary by a labour board.

“The employer’s behaviour was egregious,” ruled the Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

So the fed is broken...sadly we know that...

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

There is a Department of Immigration office in Vegreville, AB? Not just 1 bureaucrat, but a whole office of them? No wonder taxes are so high. Vegreville, AB has about 5,800 citizens and a federal government office, it boggles the mind.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.